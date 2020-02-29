Global  

Four people under voluntary home quarantine in Milwaukee

Four people under voluntary home quarantine in Milwaukee

Four people under voluntary home quarantine in Milwaukee

Four people who traveled from China are currently under voluntary home quarantine in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee's Health Commissioner say it's being done as a precaution.
Four people who traveled from China are currently under voluntary home quarantine in Milwaukee. Milwaukee's Health Commissioner says it's being done as a precaution.

Four people who traveled from China are currently under voluntary home quarantine in Milwaukee. Milwaukee's Health Commissioner say it's being done as a precaution.

