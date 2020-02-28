Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > FCC Proposes Fines For 4 Wireless Carriers Over Privacy Allegations

FCC Proposes Fines For 4 Wireless Carriers Over Privacy Allegations

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
FCC Proposes Fines For 4 Wireless Carriers Over Privacy Allegations

FCC Proposes Fines For 4 Wireless Carriers Over Privacy Allegations

The FCC said it wants the nation&apos;s four biggest wireless carriers to pay more than $200 million in fines to settle allegations of privacy violations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

FCC to reportedly fine US wireless carriers at least $200M for selling customer location data

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is expected to propose hefty fines on AT&T, Verizon,...
AppleInsider - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Psychsoftpc

Tim @ Psychsoftpc FCC proposes roughly $200 million in fines against wireless carriers for mishandling customers’ location data… https://t.co/kQElThsUY8 22 minutes ago

FlatFeeMVP

FlatFeeMVP FCC proposes $208M in fines for wireless carriers that sold your location for years https://t.co/huRY3VoEJX 38 minutes ago

CircleID

CircleID FCC Proposes Over $200 Million in Fines Against Four Largest Wireless Carriers — Learn more: https://t.co/yXzXR3eots 57 minutes ago

SafevoipLTD

Safevoip FCC proposes $208M in fines for wireless carriers that sold your location for years https://t.co/LeckQDJBFi https://t.co/AUemvBxqUZ 2 hours ago

imaustink

Austin Kurpuis $200M is a slap on the wrist to these companies. For such a blatant and egregious disregard of consumer privacy, th… https://t.co/Cd3wZxjnGv 2 hours ago

mploaded

MPLoaded.com FCC proposes $200M in fines for wireless carriers that sold your location for years https://t.co/Eq8vuRPKVY https://t.co/fpMNd5kkQB 2 hours ago

NickRHart

Nick Hart “FCC proposes roughly $200 million in fines against wireless carriers for mishandling customers’ location data” https://t.co/IPR3PjZ4hn 2 hours ago

mploaded

MPLoaded.com FCC proposes $200M in fines for wireless carriers that sold your location for years https://t.co/CnGuHNfcws https://t.co/bqMENxR3Nl 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.