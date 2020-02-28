Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Snow squalls to continue into Saturday for parts of southern Ontario, here's where

Snow squalls to continue into Saturday for parts of southern Ontario, here's where

Video Credit: Pelmorex Media - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Snow squalls to continue into Saturday for parts of southern Ontario, here's whereWith The Weather Network's Jaclyn Whittal and Mark Robinson.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

stormwx1

Stormwx1 RT @IWeatherON: #onstorm 8:14p SNOW SQUALL WARNING ISSUED Lake effect snow squalls tonight into saturday. A couple of well organized sno… 1 hour ago

IWeatherON

Instant Weather ON #onstorm 8:14p SNOW SQUALL WATCH ENDED Lake effect snow squalls tonight into saturday. A couple of well organize… https://t.co/nZPCjS3o1y 1 hour ago

IWeatherON

Instant Weather ON #onstorm 8:14p SNOW SQUALL WARNING ISSUED Lake effect snow squalls tonight into saturday. A couple of well organ… https://t.co/vmd7yM1QmZ 1 hour ago

JU2419922

JU241992 RT @IWeatherON: #onstorm 7:59p SNOW SQUALL WARNING ISSUED Snow squalls will continue into saturday morning. The strongest snow squall ha… 2 hours ago

IWeatherON

Instant Weather ON #onstorm 7:59p BLIZZARD WARNING ENDED Snow squalls will continue into saturday morning. The strongest snow squal… https://t.co/bZpnNqbqZe 2 hours ago

IWeatherON

Instant Weather ON #onstorm 7:59p SNOW SQUALL WARNING ISSUED Snow squalls will continue into saturday morning. The strongest snow s… https://t.co/yhVDCjFDfd 2 hours ago

ONWeatherWatch

ON Weather Watch #onweather SNOW SQUALL WARNING CONTINUED at 7:59pm (EST) IN: Southern Ontario Snow squalls will continue into Sat… https://t.co/qfnoxciinY 2 hours ago

ONWeatherWatch

ON Weather Watch #onweather SNOW SQUALL WARNING ISSUED at 7:59pm (EST) IN: Southern Ontario Snow squalls will continue into Saturd… https://t.co/rWe0sckO7F 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'This is one of the strongest squalls I've ever seen,' treacherous travel for parts of southern Ontario [Video]'This is one of the strongest squalls I've ever seen,' treacherous travel for parts of southern Ontario

Jaclyn and Mark have the latest on squall activity across southern Ontario.

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 01:09Published

'We lost power last night.' Cold night for Storm Hunters as conditions quickly deteriorate in southern Ontario [Video]'We lost power last night.' Cold night for Storm Hunters as conditions quickly deteriorate in southern Ontario

With meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal

Credit: Pelmorex Media     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.