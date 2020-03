Air Force history and future in Tucson skies this weekend

CHANCE TO SEE SOMETHING INTUCSON -- YOU WON'T SEEANYWHERE ELSE.

MODERNWARPLANES -- AND HISTORICPLANES -- FLYING TOGETHER --TO PRACTICE FOR AIRSHOWS.

NINEON YOUR SIDE'S CRAIG SMITHREPORTS -- THERE'S A SPECIALLINK BETWEEN ONE OF THE OLDPLANES -- AND THE A-10'S THATFLY FROM DAVIS MONTHAN.CRAIG: WITH AN ACTIVE AIRFORCE BASE IN TUCSON WE'REUSED TO SEEING MODERNWARPLANES IN THE SKY BUT FORTHE NEXT FEW DAYS THE SKIESWILL ALSO BE FILLED, WITHHISTORY." THE HERITAGE FLIGHTTRAINING AT DAVIS MONTHANPREPARES PILOTS FOR THE TRICKYBUSINESS OF FLYING OLD AND NEWPLANES JUST A FEW FEET FROMEACH OTHER.

OLD PLANES HAVE TOFLY CLOSE TO FLAT OUT.

NEWERPLANES HAVE TO BACK OFF THESPEED THAT KEEPS THEM STABLE.TUCSONANS SEE A-10S ALL THETIME BUT HERITAGE FLIGHTBRINGS IN THE A-10SGRANDADDY---THE P-47THUNDERBOLT.

THE A-10 FOLLOWSTHE THUNDERBOLT'S MODEL--FORGET SLEEK AND SLIM --- GOFOR BIG, TOUGH, AND READY FORPLENTY OF PUNISHMENT..

CHARLIEHAINLINE FLEW A-10S BEFORE HERETIRED FROM THE AIR FORCE.

HEFLIES THE P-47 FOR HERITAGEFLIGHT.

"IT WAS KNOWN FORBEING ABLE TO TAKE A LOT OFDAMAGE, LIKE A-10S.

THEY'DCOME HOME, I'VE SEEN PICTURES,HALF A WING MISSING.

ONE GUYFLEW THROUGH TREES.

HIS PROPWAS ALL SCREWED UP, AND MADEIT HOME." EVERYONE CALLS THEA-10 THE WARTHOG BUT IT'SOFFICIAL NAME IS THETHUNDERBOLT II, TO HONOR THEP-47.

MAJOR CODY WILTON LEADSTHE A-10 DEMO TEAM.

HE LOVESIT WHEN HERITAGE FLIGHT LETSHIM SHARE THE AIR WITH THEPLANE THAT INSPIRED WHAT HEFLIES TODAY.

IT'S SURREAL.LOOKING OUT THERE AND SEE ITHOW CHALLENGING AND WHATTHOSEGUYS DO AND WHAT THEYWORK WITH, AND HOW THEY STILLGOT THE MISSION DONE COMPAREDTO THE TECHNOLOGY THAT'SAFFORDED US.

NOWADAYS, BUTIT'S DEFINITELY A SURREALEXPERIENCE." MODERN AIRMEN ANDMILITARY RETIREES LOVE THISCHANCE TO SEE THE NEW--- ANDTHE OLD PLANES TOGETHER BUTTHEY'RE THE ONLY ONES WHO CANSEE THE PLANES THIS CLOSE.EVERYONE ELSE HAS TO WATCH FROMOUTSIDE THE GATES.

CRAIGSMITH, KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDEPEOPLE OFTEN WATCH THEPRACTICE FROM AROUND THE BASE.THE AIR FORCE SAYS YOU DO NEEDTO KEEP A GOOD DISTANCE FROMTHE FENCE.

SORRY, BUT THERE'SNO SET FLIGHT SCHEDULE WE CANSHARE BUT FLIGHTS SHOULDCONTINUE THROUGH TOMORROW ANDSUNDAY MORNING.NINE ON YOUR SIDE'S FIRST