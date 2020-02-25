Global  

Michigan testing for coronavirus

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 01:51s - Published < > Embed
Michigan testing for coronavirus
Recent related news from verified sources

Michigan monitoring 325 people for coronavirus infections, but has tested ZERO

(Natural News) At least 325 people in the state of Michigan are being monitored for the Wuhan...
NaturalNews.com - Published Also reported by •ESPN



danette_g

Danette🖤 Garcia🖤 RT @WOODTV: “There haven’t been any cases in the state of Michigan at all and I think the overall risk to individuals in the general public… 4 hours ago

SchoolClosedMI

Michigan School Closings Newest information on the Corona Virus for Michigan is linked below. Lampen spoke with @WOODTV to give us the lates… https://t.co/RGZMgbf3ua 10 hours ago

WOODTV

WOOD TV8 “There haven’t been any cases in the state of Michigan at all and I think the overall risk to individuals in the ge… https://t.co/3tEp43qRT9 10 hours ago

mom_michigan

Blue RT @JohnJHarwood: right now, the White House is holding a coronavirus meeting in front of television cameras VP Pence began by flattering… 16 hours ago

SunshineDaisy07

🌟SunshineDaisy 🌟 🇺🇸 😷 @GovWhitmer Why ate hospitals in #Michigan still under the antiquated criteria of only testing people that have ret… https://t.co/jpNwDuUmMd 1 day ago

bescaroasting

Coffee Tech Brett RT @indivisibleWMI: @MIcounties @RepHuizenga When will Huizenga address why we have no #coronavirus testing kits in Michigan? When will th… 2 days ago

indivisibleWMI

Indivisible West MI @MIcounties @RepHuizenga When will Huizenga address why we have no #coronavirus testing kits in Michigan? When wil… https://t.co/9g5uFfWclq 2 days ago

msconstrues

Patty Seven. As of yesterday, a whopping 7 people in Michigan have been approved for testing for novel coronavirus. Good… https://t.co/wpqJn2cCZd 2 days ago


Health Headlines - 3-4-20 [Video]Health Headlines - 3-4-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how the death toll of the Coronavirus cases in the USA is growing and two cities in the US are taking precautions to contain the virus. Also, there is a new..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:48Published

UPDATE: Michigan hospitals, churches take precautions against coronavirus [Video]UPDATE: Michigan hospitals, churches take precautions against coronavirus

McLaren Greater Lansing is taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 01:36Published

