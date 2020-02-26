Breakfast of Champions

Well often back to let pat i'm here in ogden seas with the bethlehem center.

I ain't doing a good way that also talked about what great activities you that i want to dinner is a wonder will facility that is celebrating their hundred year this year.

The per hundred years we have served students and families in the hudson park and chattanooga area with her after school grant summer program in adult programming in the community where we do every from the bank to adult classes for reading for internet and even offer foreign fellowship classes for the adult we add we serve the whole family.

You guys are all about the community we love it.

Thanks you guys are having a brick is a champion coming up right about the event okay this, but this is an around many many years.

We have honored many many folks, many volunteers at the orders of tha that but on march the and 730 in the morning at connery united methodist church.

We are going to honor leslie and miguel morales for they are some words have not only the bethlehem center but also our children.

They have come, and they have helped us with our events.

They have volunteered and worked one- on-one with ours due to the they are champions this year but cannot enjoy at this that is home cooked from the men of tyner.

I'm telling you it's delicious, in the land is short program i you watch the students do a little poetry in singing and then will honor the morale and is and then you can head back to where that's awesome talk about in the past to all.

Have you honored for at this have we have honored the bach family for their many years of service to the bethlehem center.

We have honored folks like you and i did a while united methodist church has a group of ladies apis circle tha has come out.

We have honored claire overmyer who is at just been extensive and i on our board and in working with children so we have had many many champions over the years and it's just our way of san thank you that's awesome an event is free but you guys are accepting donations.

I when summations go towards sure what we do is we set up and the rain that tyner and we have tables that you can purchase the tables answers the thousand dollars that is eight or nine folks that one table, but then, on individually, we take up an offering and that offering does help to pay the men of tyner for the delicious home-cooked breakfast that they make everyone that weasley had between 100 hundred 50 people there.

He still has sleep available.

We still have tables answers to mike's bad 7:30 am to come on out and bring a friend.

He wanted to be a terrible sponsor.

How would you go about signing up that sewer you can call its 423266 that sewer you can call its 423266138 are an extension want to where debbie pods where you can go on our website which is www.that that where you can go on our website which is www.thatthat.org can look up events and sign up on their that's awesome about the kids.

You guys have.

But the bethlehem center and how can yo know some one comment we talk to you all and become a part of that sure and every day after school from 3 to 6 we have about 70 students ages 6 to 14, they learn literacy, math, science, technology, we take many many learning expeditions because these children are not able just always financially but transportation wise for and the single parent it's working or add the best parents that are working that cannot take these kids to places like the tennessee aquarium.

The chattanooga did the utc challenger center and we got a partnership with reflection riding week.

We had so many wonderful partners in the city that we work to take the kids out stamp all about steam activities, art and culture and then in the summer.

That program grows to over 120 students from 8 to 3 you all have so much going on in this is going to be a very very very special event on march the this free that 7:30 am this information on your screen.

It tyner united methodist.

You can go ahead and are rsvp and sponsor a table it's