City Heights man accused of murdering wife to stand trial on February 29, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:17s - Published City Heights man accused of murdering wife to stand trial Abdiaziz Kerow will stand trial, accused of killing his 36-year-old wife, Muna Salad Kuri. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this