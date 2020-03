'God Kept Me Here for a Reason': Painter Recounts Moment He Was Shot at North Carolina Apartment Complex 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WGHP - Duration: 02:06s - Published 'God Kept Me Here for a Reason': Painter Recounts Moment He Was Shot at North Carolina Apartment Complex A High Point painter who was shot in the chest after being sent to work at the wrong unit is back home after over three weeks in the hospital. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'God Kept Me Here for a Reason': Painter Recounts Moment He Was Shot at North Carolina Apartment Complex THOUGH, OH...IM GOING TO DIE.THOUGH, OH...IM GOING TO DIE.THAT WAS MY THINKING.'THOUGH, OH...IM GOING TO DIE.THAT WAS MY THINKING.'BYRON WALKED UP TO THE UNIT HETHAT WAS MY THINKING.'BYRON WALKED UP TO THE UNIT HEBYRON WALKED UP TO THE UNIT HEBYRON WALKED UP TO THE UNIT HETHOUGHT HE WAS SUPPOSE TO PAINT.THOUGHT HE WAS SUPPOSE TO PAINT.THOUGHT HE WAS SUPPOSE TO PAINT.KNOCKED THREE TIMES....THOUGHT HE WAS SUPPOSE TO PAINT.KNOCKED THREE TIMES....BYRON CASTILLOKNOCKED THREE TIMES....BYRON CASTILLOKNOCKED THREE TIMES....BYRON CASTILLO'I WAS ANNOUNCING MYSELF TOO,BYRON CASTILLO'I WAS ANNOUNCING MYSELF TOO,'I WAS ANNOUNCING MYSELF TOO,EVERY TIME I WAS'I WAS ANNOUNCING MYSELF TOO,EVERY TIME I WASKNOCKING.'EVERY TIME I WASKNOCKING.'EVERY TIME I WASKNOCKING.'ON THE THIRD TIME - THE MANKNOCKING.'ON THE THIRD TIME - THE MANON THE THIRD TIME - THE MANINSIDE OPENED THE DOOR...INSIDE OPENED THE DOOR...AND SHOT BYRON.INSIDE OPENED THE DOOR...AND SHOT BYRON.BYRON CASTILLOAND SHOT BYRON.BYRON CASTILLOAND SHOT BYRON.BYRON CASTILLO'I JUST SAW LIGHT.'BYRON CASTILLO'I JUST SAW LIGHT.'BYRON CASTILLO'I JUST SAW LIGHT.'DANIEL PIERCE'I JUST SAW LIGHT.'DANIEL PIERCE'I JUST SAW LIGHT.'DANIEL PIERCE'THE LIGHT FROM THE GUN?'DANIEL PIERCE'THE LIGHT FROM THE GUN?'DANIEL PIERCE'THE LIGHT FROM THE GUN?'BYRON CASTILLO'THE LIGHT FROM THE GUN?'BYRON CASTILLOBYRON CASTILLOBYRON CASTILLO'YEAH, AND LOUD NOISE. I JUST'YEAH, AND LOUD NOISE. I JUST'YEAH, AND LOUD NOISE. I JUSTFELL TO MY KNEE.''YEAH, AND LOUD NOISE. I JUSTFELL TO MY KNEE.'THE BULLET WENT INTO HIS CHEST -FELL TO MY KNEE.'THE BULLET WENT INTO HIS CHEST -THE BULLET WENT INTO HIS CHEST -THE BULLET WENT INTO HIS CHEST -AND OUT HIS SIDE.THE BULLET WENT INTO HIS CHEST -AND OUT HIS SIDE.BYRON CASTILLOAND OUT HIS SIDE.BYRON CASTILLOAND OUT HIS SIDE.BYRON CASTILLO'THE DOCTORS SAID IT MISSED THEBYRON CASTILLO'THE DOCTORS SAID IT MISSED THE'THE DOCTORS SAID IT MISSED THE'THE DOCTORS SAID IT MISSED THEHEART BY THIS MUCH.''THE DOCTORS SAID IT MISSED THEHEART BY THIS MUCH.'NATSHEART BY THIS MUCH.'NATSHEART BY THIS MUCH.'NATSMIRACULOUSLY HE STUMBLED TO THENATSMIRACULOUSLY HE STUMBLED TO THEMIRACULOUSLY HE STUMBLED TO THEMIRACULOUSLY HE STUMBLED TO THEFRONT OFFICE TO GET HELP.FRONT OFFICE TO GET HELP.FRONT OFFICE TO GET HELP.BYRON CASTILLOFRONT OFFICE TO GET HELP.BYRON CASTILLO'PLEASE LORD, HELP ME.'BYRON CASTILLO'PLEASE LORD, HELP ME.'BYRON CASTILLO'PLEASE LORD, HELP ME.'HE CALLED HIS WIFE.'PLEASE LORD, HELP ME.'HE CALLED HIS WIFE.'PLEASE LORD, HELP ME.'HE CALLED HIS WIFE.BYRON CASTILLOHE CALLED HIS WIFE.BYRON CASTILLOHE CALLED HIS WIFE.BYRON CASTILLO'CAUSE YOU GET TO THE POINT THATBYRON CASTILLO'CAUSE YOU GET TO THE POINT THAT'CAUSE YOU GET TO THE POINT THAT'CAUSE YOU GET TO THE POINT THATUMM...THIS IS IT. I WANT TO BEUMM...THIS IS IT. I WANT TO BEUMM...THIS IS IT. I WANT TO BEABLE TO SAY GOODBYE TO MY KIDS.ABLE TO SAY GOODBYE TO MY KIDS.ABLE TO SAY GOODBYE TO MY KIDS.I WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT THEYI WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT THEYI WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT THEYHEAR ME, AND I LOVE THEM.'HEAR ME, AND I LOVE THEM.'HEAR ME, AND I LOVE THEM.'BYRON SAYS BY THE GRACE OFBYRON SAYS BY THE GRACE OFBYRON SAYS BY THE GRACE OFGOD... HE WAS ABLE TO PULLBYRON SAYS BY THE GRACE OFGOD... HE WAS ABLE TO PULLTHROUGH.GOD... HE WAS ABLE TO PULLTHROUGH.GOD... HE WAS ABLE TO PULLTHROUGH.BYRON CASTILLOTHROUGH.BYRON CASTILLOTHROUGH.BYRON CASTILLO'ONE POINT IS LIFE, AND THEBYRON CASTILLO'ONE POINT IS LIFE, AND THE'ONE POINT IS LIFE, AND THE'ONE POINT IS LIFE, AND THEOTHER ONE IS DEATH. I WAS INOTHER ONE IS DEATH. I WAS INOTHER ONE IS DEATH. I WAS INBETWEEN. AND FOR SOME REASON,BETWEEN. AND FOR SOME REASON,BETWEEN. AND FOR SOME REASON,GOD KEPT ME HERE FOR A REASON.BETWEEN. AND FOR SOME REASON,GOD KEPT ME HERE FOR A REASON.GOD ISBETWEEN. AND FOR SOME REASON,GOD KEPT ME HERE FOR A REASON.GOD ISGOOD.'GOD KEPT ME HERE FOR A REASON.GOD ISGOOD.'GOD KEPT ME HERE FOR A REASON.GOD ISGOOD.'HES BACK HOME IN HISGOD ISGOOD.'HES BACK HOME IN HISGOD ISGOOD.'HES BACK HOME IN HISRECLINER...GOOD.'HES BACK HOME IN HISRECLINER...HES BACK HOME IN HISRECLINER...HES BACK HOME IN HISRECLINER...SURROUNDED BY FAMILY...RECLINER...SURROUNDED BY FAMILY...SURROUNDED BY FAMILY...SURROUNDED BY FAMILY...WITH NEW PERSPECTIVE ON LIFE...WITH NEW PERSPECTIVE ON LIFE...AND A NEW MISSION.WITH NEW PERSPECTIVE ON LIFE...AND A NEW MISSION.BYRON CASTILLOAND A NEW MISSION.BYRON CASTILLOAND A NEW MISSION.BYRON CASTILLO'GO TO PLACES, GO TO CHURCHES,BYRON CASTILLO'GO TO PLACES, GO TO CHURCHES,'GO TO PLACES, GO TO CHURCHES,AND PROCLAIM THAT GOD IS GOOD.'BYRON TOLD ME HE FORGIVES THEBYRON TOLD ME HE FORGIVES THEPERSON WHO SHOT HIM.PERSON WHO SHOT HIM.BUT IS FRUSTRATED THAT NOBUT IS FRUSTRATED THAT NOCHARGES WERE FILED AGAINST HIM.CHARGES WERE FILED AGAINST HIM.CHARGES WERE FILED AGAINST HIM.TO THIS DAY - HE SAYS HE AND HISTO THIS DAY - HE SAYS HE AND HISTO THIS DAY - HE SAYS HE AND HISWIFE HAVE NOT BEEN GIVEN ATO THIS DAY - HE SAYS HE AND HISWIFE HAVE NOT BEEN GIVEN AREASON WHY.WIFE HAVE NOT BEEN GIVEN AREASON WHY.WIFE HAVE NOT BEEN GIVEN AREASON WHY.NEILLWIFE HAVE NOT BEEN GIVEN AREASON WHY.NEILLTHANK YOU DANIEL.REASON WHY.NEILLTHANK YOU DANIEL.NEILLTHANK YOU DANIEL.THANK YOU DANIEL.





