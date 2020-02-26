Global  

City leaders hold news conference on coronavirus

City leaders hold news conference on coronavirus

City leaders hold news conference on coronavirus

Four people who traveled from China are currently under voluntary home quarantine in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee's Health Commissioner says it's being done as a precaution.
