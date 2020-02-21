A louisiana law on abortion rights will soon head to supreme court... the march 4th set date involves a 2014 law, mandating abortion providers to admit patients to a hospital within a 30-mile clinic radius.

"attorney general jeff landry and his staff are going to be arguing it on march the 4th is going to be a groundbreaking law."

On wednesday, the supreme court will be hearing an abortion case that may sound familiar.

I's, in some ways, similar to one overturned in 2016.

June medical services, llc v.

Russo.... a current supreme court case dealing with a louisiana state law, which passed in 2014, requiring state doctors who perform abortions to have "admitting privileges" at a hospital no more than 30 miles from the clinic where the abortion is performed.

Two years after the louisiana law passed, the supreme court struck down a texas abortion law?

Based on the louisiana one.

"june v.

Russo is not comparable to the texas law... the law the 3 louisiana passed is't about closing clinics."

?

In the case whole woma's health v.

Hellerstedt?

Justices said the admitting privileges requirements did not benefit wome's health and created an "undue burden" for women seeking abortion services.

Louisiana arguing that while laws might be substantially similar, the impact does't compare, where in texas the outcome resulted in the closure of more than half of the stat's abortion clinics.

Louisiana officials wrote in their legal brief that when the court struck down the texas law, it "never purported to foreclose a different result on a different record in a different jurisdiction, "adding, result in louisiana would not present an "undue burden" on women seeking abortion, mostly because the state is much smaller than texas, so women would not have to travel as far if a particular clinic were to close.

Now, both sides of the abortion argument are eyeing this case closely but no matter what happens, the case will be notable amid decades of abortion-related american jurisprudence.

The court is expected to rule on this case by the end of late june.

A pregnancy center, a pro-life center, encourages woman to choose life for their pregnancy offering services like free pregnancy testing as well as free ultra sounds.we also reached out to the new orleans abortion fund, which provides assistance to patients seeking abortions from funding to locations, and have yet to hear back but once we do, w'll have all that for you on