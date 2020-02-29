Global  

4th annual Feather Falls Tattoo Expo kicks-off

The fourth annual tattoo expo is getting into gear in Oroville.
4th annual Feather Falls Tattoo Expo kicks-off

Feather falls casino is bringing out the big guns for its 4th annual tattoo expo in oroville.... where big crowds are expected.

Ten thousand people turned out last year.

Tattoo tv show stars oliver peck, chris nunez and tommy montoya are here showing off their tattoo skills.

Promoter, chris earl says more than 70 artists came from all over the country to be part of this event.

He also says they have a body piercer.

It's big business for the casino and for oroville: sot christina archelta manager "the lodge is packed right now we have no rooms available this whole weekend," sot marisa brower-gifford president of las plumas/orville alliance band booster club "our goal is nearly met we just have a couple thousand dollars to help cross the finish line," sot pixie gonzalesã owner of relentless lifestyle llc.

6 seconds "actually this is a huge event for me i would say 75 percent of my customers of northern california come from," we spke with ink master tv star oliver peck and he says this is his third time coming to this expo.

The expo continues through nine oclock tonight, and continues from eleven to nine tomorrow and sunday....##




