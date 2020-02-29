Hawaii Five-0 S10E19 He pūhe‘e miki

Hawaii Five-0 10x19 "He pūhe‘e miki" Season 10 Episode 19 Promo Trailer - While Five-0 investigates a scheme to rob tourists, Tani helps Girard Hirsh (Willie Garson) prove the innocence of his elderly uncle when he’s suspected of murder.

Also, Tani and Junior work on the nuances of being in a new relationship, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, March 13th on CBS.