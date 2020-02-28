Bernie Sanders Rallies Supporters In Springfield

Senator Bernie Sanders didn't once mention his primary opponents, but campaigned more like the general election.

Margarita 🐺 #NotMeUs I’m a ‘Berner.’ I didn’t stay home. I went out and voted for Hillary Clinton like Bernie Sanders encouraged his sup… https://t.co/8Sl9Q2iTpS 10 hours ago

THE WORLD NEWS Bernie Sanders rallies supporters in Richmond ahead of Super Tuesday - The Washington Post Bernie Sanders rallies… https://t.co/nw04Zvn7nm 10 hours ago