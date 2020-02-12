Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Tribal Leader Produces Testimony Against Border Wall Invading Their Sacred Burial Sites

Tribal Leader Produces Testimony Against Border Wall Invading Their Sacred Burial Sites

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Tribal Leader Produces Testimony Against Border Wall Invading Their Sacred Burial Sites

Tribal Leader Produces Testimony Against Border Wall Invading Their Sacred Burial Sites

The Tohono O’odham Nation’s tribal leader delivered testimony about President Donald Trump’s border wall.

According to the HuffPost, the wall is being built through Arizona’s Indigenous cultural and burial sites.

He said: “The federal government owes our government and the governments of local border communities more respect.” Other sites being attacked for the border wall include the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tribal Leader Produces Testimony Against Border Wall Invading Their Sacred Burial Sites

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

White House Announces Trump's On Track To Build 450 Miles Of Border Wall [Video]White House Announces Trump's On Track To Build 450 Miles Of Border Wall

President Donald Trump gets back on track to build more than 450 miles of the southern border wall. Jared Kushner said: “The project will substantially be done by the end of the year or early next..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Native American burial sites being blown up for Trump's border wall [Video]Native American burial sites being blown up for Trump's border wall

The U.S. government is blowing up Native American burial sites to build Trump's border wall.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.