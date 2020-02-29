Joe's Kansas City offers meatless version of Z-Man sandwich 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:22s - Published Joe's Kansas City offers meatless version of Z-Man sandwich Joe's Kansas City is offering a meatless version of its popular Z-Man sandwich for Lent. It's also offering a crab meat po' boy sandwich. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Joe's Kansas City offers meatless version of Z-Man sandwich AND APPARENTLY, HE HAS TAKEN ITTO HEART AND SHARED IT WITHEVERYONE AROUND HIM.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Weekend looks warm, sunny Temperatures will into lower 30s for most of the region, resulting in a cold start to the weekend. We could see some patchy fog. Temperatures will rebound by the afternoon hours with highs surging into.. Credit: KMBC Duration: 01:40Published 2 hours ago Man shot in SUV outside KCPD patrol station A man was shot in an SUV outside the Kansas City Police Department's Central Patrol station. Credit: KMBC Duration: 00:37Published 3 hours ago