Wheelchair basketball tournament taking place in Henderson

Wheelchair basketball tournament taking place in Henderson

Wheelchair basketball tournament taking place in Henderson

The National Wheelchair Basketball Association's "Shoot Your Heart Out" tournament is taking place this week on Friday and Saturday at Henderson's Valley View Recreation Center.
