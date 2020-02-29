Global  

Simply Sweet makes Elote pizza at Michaelangelo's Wood Fired Pizza

Owner Mike always had a love for pizza.

His love took him to a pizza school learning from one of the best in the industry.

He learned to flip, bake and top with some of the most unique ingredients.

Mike took his passion and turned it into a food truck serving the community of Bakersfield.
