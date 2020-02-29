Candyman Farewell To The Flesh movie clip

Candyman Farewell To The Flesh movie clip Candyman pays Annie a very gruesome visit in this horrific clip from Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh.

A victim of unspeakable evil while he lived, the "Candyman" (Tony Todd, Final Destination) has become evil incarnate in his afterlife.

This time, he haunts the city of New Orleans, where a young schoolteacher named Annie Tarrant (Kelly Rowan, The O.C.) is struggling to solve the brutal murder of her father.

The locals insist that he was slain by the Candyman, but Annie is not convinced... until she unwittingly summons the monster forth, learns the secret of his power, and discovers the link that connects her to him.

But can she stop him before he kills again?

Directed by Bill Condon (Gods And Monsters, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn) from a story by Clive Barker (Hellraiser, Nightbreed), Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh is "one heck of a scary movie" (Moviehole)!