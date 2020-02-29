Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Candyman Farewell To The Flesh movie clip

Candyman Farewell To The Flesh movie clip

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Candyman Farewell To The Flesh movie clip

Candyman Farewell To The Flesh movie clip

Candyman Farewell To The Flesh movie clip Candyman pays Annie a very gruesome visit in this horrific clip from Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh.

A victim of unspeakable evil while he lived, the "Candyman" (Tony Todd, Final Destination) has become evil incarnate in his afterlife.

This time, he haunts the city of New Orleans, where a young schoolteacher named Annie Tarrant (Kelly Rowan, The O.C.) is struggling to solve the brutal murder of her father.

The locals insist that he was slain by the Candyman, but Annie is not convinced... until she unwittingly summons the monster forth, learns the secret of his power, and discovers the link that connects her to him.

But can she stop him before he kills again?

Directed by Bill Condon (Gods And Monsters, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn) from a story by Clive Barker (Hellraiser, Nightbreed), Candyman: Farewell To The Flesh is "one heck of a scary movie" (Moviehole)!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AFizgig

🎬💀🔥 SUSPIRI-AL 🔥💀🎬 RT @WelshDemoness: While we get hyped for the new #Candyman movie, here’s a look back at a piece that I wrote for @LoveHorror on the franch… 17 hours ago

Ya_Boi_Jai

Jai 🏁💜💛🖤 @jlolohea0903 Damn!!!’ You have to watch it when you can and the sequel Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh was decent… https://t.co/FXDByRD3NK 1 day ago

WelshDemoness

Hayley Alice Roberts While we get hyped for the new #Candyman movie, here’s a look back at a piece that I wrote for @LoveHorror on the f… https://t.co/t99zhgiQj5 1 day ago

ElReyGuardiante

Pablo Quiroz Jr. RT @keebu: we love!!💓making!! People!! on @ebay Money!!💓🥳💓🎂💓👑 #love #Candyman #ebay #stream ❤️😋❤️🍳❤️🥩❤️🍯❤️🍜 https://t.co/YjGOD0LSf6 https:… 6 days ago

ElReyGuardiante

Pablo Quiroz Jr. RT @keebu: everyone @ebay buying these should be mad when you know we love this movies!! & their our movies!! they say https://t.co/amvIXAG… 6 days ago

keebu

keebu.com we love!!💓making!! People!! on @ebay Money!!💓🥳💓🎂💓👑 #love #Candyman #ebay #stream ❤️😋❤️🍳❤️🥩❤️🍯❤️🍜… https://t.co/bVR5afDK56 6 days ago

keebu

keebu.com everyone @ebay buying these should be mad when you know we love this movies!! & their our movies!! they say… https://t.co/orYhahNz0T 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.