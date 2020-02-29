HS BB: Bosse Defeats Reitz:

So it all comes down to the final game of the regular season.

Bosse is riding a four game winning streak into tonight's matchup with reitz..

The panthers have won 6 of their last 7.

?u coach archie miller in attendance tonight..

To check out his brand new recruit khristian lander..

And the junior didn't disappoint.

Late in the first..

Lander laying it up in transition..

Reitz down 5.

In the second..

Bosse working down low as well..

Kiyron powell to xavier burton..

Bosse up 23?

16.

Here comes reitz though..

Lander showing off his midrange game..

Making it look easy..

And now the future hoosier facillitates..

Logan martin making it rain from the wing..

Reitz within two..

And now they take the lead.

Lander..

And 1..

A career high 34 from the ?u commit.

Bosse needs an answer..

Kolten sanford has one..

Weaving his way through traffic and flipping it in..

18 from the senior.

Reitz swinging right back though..

Owen dease from ??a range..

Bottoms..

Panthers in front by 4.

Bosse still battling..

Powell tough to stop down low..

The houston commit gets the board and the bucket..

And how about this hustle from the future cougar.

Dease with some nice moves in traffic..

But not in powell's house.

26 points..

14 rebounds..

And 4 blocks for the all american.

Bosse wins a tight one 71?

70.

The bulldogs capture their first outright ???c crown since 2006.