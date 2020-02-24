Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus impacts

Coronavirus impacts

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus impactsCoronavirus impacts
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus impacts

I'm john mercer.

Thanks for joining us for news 12 now at 11.

The coronavirus has killed thousands of people across the world, but none in the u.s. however, we are feeling the impacts.

Meanwhile, states continue to prepare for the worst.

Coronavirus fears have agencies preparing for any potential impacts on the u.s. on friday, the georgia governor announced a coronavirus task force.

Atlanta, ga gov.

Brian kemp/ georgia: "georgia as you know does not have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but we remain very vigilant.

We're asking for everyone to remain calm."

The impacts on health in the u.s. have been minimal.

So far, no one in the us has died from the virus.

However, the illness seems to be having its share of impact through slowing imports and a plunging stock market.

The market had its worst week since october 2008.

Despite that, national economic council director larry kudlow says the coronavirus will not sink the economy.

Washington, dc larry kudlow / director, national economic council: "since i believe and ivanka believes that the country is in good safe hands right now, you might think about buying the dip, you might think about buying the dip."

News 12 went out to get locals take on the current climate of the coronavirus.

We found mark panther, a retired school administrator.

He says he thinks part of the unease about the virus is that no one knows what the long term effect is going to be.

Resident mark panther: "right now, a lot of the information that i'm just hearing as a person that lives here is not a lot of really great information about this virus and what's being done.

Seems to be a lot of fear and uncertainty about it."

The federal reserve chairman did issue a statement friday on the virus saying "we will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

The world



Recent related news from verified sources

Wedbush seeing temporary coronavirus challenges, keeping $400 AAPL price target

While the coronavirus is having impacts on the supply chain, Wedbush is holding fast on its $400...
AppleInsider - Published

Better idea of economic coronavirus impacts in 'three or four weeks' - Mnuchin


SeekingAlpha - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CrudeOilMarket

#CrudeOil #Gas #Petroleum_Products Markets RT @ArgusMedia: We have seen Asian fuel oil cracks being battered to their narrowest in a decade. The premium of Singapore jet kerosene swa… 2 minutes ago

WokeShrink

Mary Jo Moeschl RT @JosephSakran: As a public health practitioner I’m confused by @WHO refusing to label #coronavirus as a Global Pandemic. Pandemic-An ep… 5 minutes ago

idromance

idRomance Spread of Coronavirus creating economic impacts - WLNE-TV (ABC6) https://t.co/cMX1YFoCee https://t.co/D0DttjrqGy 6 minutes ago

CitizenDame1

🌹Citizen Dame🌐 RT @atrupar: Mulvaney downplays the coronavirus, saying it's "not ebola," but then adds, "are you gonna see some schools shut down? Probabl… 7 minutes ago

GlobeSLCC

The Globe SLCC prepares for possible impacts of coronavirus https://t.co/vwFoDFzXKa via @circleboom 7 minutes ago

HeartFanWI

BILL BUXTON RT @flaxponder: @ChrisMurphyCT Hope everyone realizes that from day one trump has handled EVERY issue in the way he’s handling coronavirus:… 10 minutes ago

radma2013

judi trotter MBA/MA RT @DrDenaGrayson: Moron. Mulvaney downplays the #coronavirus, saying it's "not #Ebola," but then admits, "Are you gonna see some schools s… 12 minutes ago

CatesCatesCates

Michael Cates Tomorrow I’m starting a campaign to help @corona recover from the idiocy impacts of the #coronavirus. Join me in dr… https://t.co/M1zXC0TsEl 16 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Anxiety Impacts of the coronavirus [Video]Anxiety Impacts of the coronavirus

Anxiety Impacts of the coronavirus

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

Conferences canceled in Nashville amid Coronavirus fears [Video]Conferences canceled in Nashville amid Coronavirus fears

As the coronavirus spreads from country to country the effects of the virus are being felt right here in Nashville. Just this week, a few businesses have canceled meetings or conferences in Music City..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.