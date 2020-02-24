Coronavirus impacts

I'm john mercer.

Thanks for joining us for news 12 now at 11.

The coronavirus has killed thousands of people across the world, but none in the u.s. however, we are feeling the impacts.

Meanwhile, states continue to prepare for the worst.

Coronavirus fears have agencies preparing for any potential impacts on the u.s. on friday, the georgia governor announced a coronavirus task force.

Atlanta, ga gov.

Brian kemp/ georgia: "georgia as you know does not have any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but we remain very vigilant.

We're asking for everyone to remain calm."

The impacts on health in the u.s. have been minimal.

So far, no one in the us has died from the virus.

However, the illness seems to be having its share of impact through slowing imports and a plunging stock market.

The market had its worst week since october 2008.

Despite that, national economic council director larry kudlow says the coronavirus will not sink the economy.

Washington, dc larry kudlow / director, national economic council: "since i believe and ivanka believes that the country is in good safe hands right now, you might think about buying the dip, you might think about buying the dip."

News 12 went out to get locals take on the current climate of the coronavirus.

We found mark panther, a retired school administrator.

He says he thinks part of the unease about the virus is that no one knows what the long term effect is going to be.

Resident mark panther: "right now, a lot of the information that i'm just hearing as a person that lives here is not a lot of really great information about this virus and what's being done.

Seems to be a lot of fear and uncertainty about it."

The federal reserve chairman did issue a statement friday on the virus saying "we will use our tools and act as appropriate to support the economy."

The world