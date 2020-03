Prison inmates get recognition for their work training shelter dogs GILBERTO GONZALEZGIVES HIS ALL T EACHDOG HE TRAINS BUTWITH HIS LATEST WARDHE FACED A SPECIALCHALLENGE BECAUSE SHEIS DEAF.GILBERTO GONZALEZ 0152 32:05THE THUMBS UP THAT THIS MEANSYES THAT SHE DID SOMETHING GOOD32:08EACH DOG THAT COMESTHROUGH THE RUFFSTART PROGRAM HAS ITSOWN UNIQUE PROBLEMS.BUT THE INMATES ATSALINAS VALLEY STATEPRISON HAVE THE TIMETHESE ANIMALS NEED TOWORK THROUGH THEIRPROBLEMS AND GETTHEM READY FORADOPTION.AND IN TURN THEIRHANDLERS LEARN A LOTABOUT RESPONSIBILITY.RAMON PEREZ 0140 25:08 HAD TOGO WITH THE DOG, YOU COULDN'TJUSTBE HALF STEP IN YOU HAD TO BECOMMITTED TO THE DOG, PUT THEDOG FIRST 25:12THE PRISON IS ONE OFTHE MOST DANGEROUS INTHE STATE WITH A LOTOF GANG POLITICS...AND TAKING PART INPROGRAMS LIKE RUFFSTART TAKES COURAGE.0116 10:35 STEPPING OUT OF THATCOMFORT ZONE AND INTO AN AREAWHERE IT MIGHT NOT BE ACCEPTEDBY EVERYBODY IN THE FACILITYTHATINDIVIDUAL WHO IS VOLUNTEERINGFORIT IS ALSO VERY COURAGEOUS.BUT THE PRISONERS SAYWHAT THEY GAIN INRETURN MAKES IT ALLWORTH IT.LORENZO TORRES 0139 22:28HAVING THEM TO GREET US EVERYDAYWHEN I COME BACK FROM WORK ORTHE YARD AND HAVING A DOG TO USTALWAYS GREET US AND JUST BEHAPPY TO SEE US REGARDLESS OFWHAT OUR PAST THAT THAT FEELSGOOD.22:38RUFF START HAS BEEN INPLACE AT SALINASVALLEY SINCE 2016 BUTWHEN IT FIRST STARTEDTHE POOL OFAPPLICANTS WAS VERYSMALL BECAUSE BEINGINVOLVED MEANSBREAKING AWAY FROMSOME OF THE GANG TIESIN THE PRISON ANDWORKING WITHOTHERS...BUT ONCE THE DOGSGOT THERE... ANDINMATES SAW THEPROGRAM INACTION...THE LIST OFAPPLICANTS GOT AWHOLE LOT LONGER ANDTHE PROGRAM HAS HAD AREALLY POSITIVE IMPACTFOR ALL INVOLVED.DAN...IN SANTA CRUZ ....THE SEABRIGHTBREWERY IS U