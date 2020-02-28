High School Hoops

Baylor girls were trying to get back to the state final four for the first time in two years.

Lady raiders had to beat pope john paul the second.

Tight first half at duke arena.

Baylor up two.

Final ticks of the half.

Bella white takes some contact, but her shot falls as the horn sounds.

Lady raiders take a 23-19 lead at the break.

Baylor expanded that lead in the third thanks to some hot shooting from cadashia collins.

She rattles home the corner three.

Moments later from the same spot, and collins drains another three..

She had three treys in the third quarter to get the lead to double digits.

Then bella white fighting through the knights defense.

Sending defenders to the floor before sending the pass to emma martin fro the lay-in.

Baylor was up 40-30 going to the fourth.

Ten point lead didn't make coach gibson feel too comfortable.

Raegyn conley helped that comfort level with this slick lay-in.

Baylor is nashville bound after winning 54-41.

Collins:"i just realized that i needed to step it up a little bit.

I had a little fire in me.

Just started shooting more and making them."

Gibson:"you know at one time we were 4-4.

I think we're 24-5 now.

We did a really good job of just staying.

They did a good job of just staying with what we kind of asked them to do."

Cleveland and rhea county clashed to open the region tournament tonight.

The loser would see their season come to an end.

Lady eagles putting on a three point show for their fans.

=== cleveland went up 7-0 at the start.

Cue the three for rhea county.

Macy welch with that one.

=== cleveland's kara williams claps back a three.

It's 10-5 blue riaders.

=== however, tonight was haley cameron's night.

The big a big time threat from three-point for rhea county.

=== mariyah person keeps the lady raiders out front with the jumper.

14-9 near the end of the first quarter.

=== but cleveland could not withstand the rhea county threes.

14 to be exact for the lady eagles.

Maddie taylor with one right there.

Then cameron stayed red hot behind the arc.

Hitting another three.

20 points for number 2 tonight.

Rhea wins 62-40.

Mallory hampton: "we hit shots.

We hit a lot of outside shots which we've kind of been lacking for the last few games, but it was on tonight, so."

Tracy vest: "it's just unbelievable right now.

Proud of these kids and how hard they worked and they deserve it.

They're just gelling and hopefully we can hit 14 monday night."

Red bank girls opened the region tournament against polk county.

Lions without one of their best players in savannah washington, who has a knee injury.

Polk county trying to inflict some pain in the game with the three.

Callie brewer is money from long distance.

But the wildcats had trouble with the lions size.

Lob to bailey lee for an easy bucket.

Arteya scott a perfect pass to raijeria bell for another lay-up.

Aiyana loher on the fast break, and she flings it in there.

Red bank was up 14 at halftime.

Bailey lee the bounce, bucket and foul.

Red bank bounces polk county 53-36.