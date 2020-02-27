Global  

Coronavirus Update: Second Potential Community Transmission Case Reported

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:20s
We've learned of two more coronavirus cases across the country where the patients did not travel or have contact with an infected person; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
There are now more than 82,000 confirmed coronavirus cases globally. Sixty are in the United States.
CBS 2 - Published

The curious case of the second California coronavirus caseCalifornia reported its second case of community transmission of the coronavirus in two days,a...
New Zealand Herald - Published


A new case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the county's third case, is now the second instance in the U.S. of community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin. Len Ramirez reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:44Published

A new case of coronavirus in Santa Clara County, the county's third case, is now the second instance in the U.S. of community transmission of the virus from an unknown origin. Dr. Sara Cody, Santa..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 05:39Published

