Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Play shines spotlight on African Americans being killed by law enforcement

Play shines spotlight on African Americans being killed by law enforcement

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:35s - Published < > Embed
Play shines spotlight on African Americans being killed by law enforcement

Play shines spotlight on African Americans being killed by law enforcement

Right now, a play being performed at Howard Community College is tackling the difficult issue of African Americans killed by law enforcement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Right now, a play being performed at Howard Community College is tackling the difficult issue of African Americans… https://t.co/NdLDP8cUuw 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police In Howard County Recognize 5 African American Law Enforcement Officers In Honor Of Black History Month [Video]Police In Howard County Recognize 5 African American Law Enforcement Officers In Honor Of Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Howard County is making sure African Americans in law enforcement are being noticed for their hard work.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:34Published

Black History Month Event Honors African Americans In Howard County Law Enforcement [Video]Black History Month Event Honors African Americans In Howard County Law Enforcement

In honor of Black History Month, Howard County is making sure African Americans in law enforcement are being noticed for their hard work.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.