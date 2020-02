Fish fry and bankruptcy: Buffalo's first Friday of lent

TO DEFLECT FROMTHE SEX ABUSESCANDAL.TODAY'S BANKRUPTCYDECLARATION WASMET WITH MIXEDEMOTIONS.NIKKI DEMENTRICONTINUES OURCOVERAGE MORE ONHOW CHURCHMEMBERS AND SEXABUSE SURVIVOR AREREACTING TONIGHT....MADISON -- FORABUSE SURVIVORS --FRIDAY'SANNOUNCEMENT WASNOT WELL RECEIVED.THEY SAY DECLARINGBANKRUPTCY ONLYGIVES THEM MONEY,BUT AS THEY SAYMORE IMPORTANTLYDENIES THEM FROMGETTING ANSWERS.WE SPOKE WITHSURVIVOR GARYASTRIDGE AFTERBANKRUPTCY COURTENDED.THERE'S THE BIGPICTURE OF WHATREALLY IS GOING ON INTHE CATHOLIC CHURCHAND REALLY THECATHOLICS SHOULD BESCREAMING TO THEVATICAN: WHAT AREYOU DOING?THE BANKRUPTCYANNOUNCEMENT ALSOCAME UP AT THEDINNER TABLE ON THEFIRST FRIDAY OF LENT.WE HEADED TOTONAWANDA TO TALKWITH CATHOLICSABOUT EVERYTHINGTHAT HAPPENED OVERFISH FRY.FRIDAY'S DURING LENTMEANS FISH FRY FORMANY IN WESTERNNEW YORK .NAT POPJOSEPH KROCZYNSKIHAS BEEN IN CHARGEAT SAINT AMELIA'SSCHOOL INTONAWANDA FORMORE THAN 15 YEARS.WE LOVE DOING IT TOSEE THE JOY OFPEOPLE COMING IN.

IT'SLIKE A CLUB, ANANNUAL CLUB.THE CATHOLICSCHOOL HOLDS A FISHFRY EVERY FRIDAYDURING LENT.SEVEN VOLUNTEERSMAN THEKITCHEN...COOKINGUP 250 ORDERS.THE PRICE IS RIGHT,THE PEOPLE ARE NICETHE COMMUNITY ISGOOD.

I'M ACOMMUNITY GUY, SO ISORT OF STAY IN MYCOMMUNITY AND DOTHE BEST I CAN.A STEADY STREAM OFPEOPLE CAME INTHROUGHOUT THEEVENING.ST AMELIA'S IS ONE OFTHE FEW PARISHESACROSS WESTERNNEW YORK THAT ISTHRIVING WITH THEATTACHED PRE-KTHROUGH EIGHTHSCHOOL.ALL THE PROCEEDSGO BACK TOWARDSTHE SCHOOL.IT'S SUPPORTING THECHURCH AND IT'SSUPPORTING THESCHOOL AND YOUMEET YOUR FRIENDSAND YOU DON'T HAVETO COOK.KROCZYNSKISAYS WEATHER ISALWAYS A TOPIC OFCONVERSATION OVERHIS FISH FRY...BUTADDS THE DIOCESE OFBUFFALO DECLARINGBANKRUPTCY A FEWHOURS EARLIER ALSOCOMES UP AT THEDINNER TABLE.I DON'T THINK ITEFFECTS YOUR FAITH.THAT'S A FINANCIALPART IT'S NOT THATYOUR FAITH HADANYTHING TO DO WITHTHE FINANCES OF THEWHOLE SITUATION.I BELIEVE IN MYCHURCH AND THERE'SGOOD AND BAD INEVERYBODY AND IGUESS WE CAN'TREALLY PICK OURPEOPLE.AND I DON'T KNOWWHERE THE MONEY ISGOING TO COME FROMTHEY'RE NOT GOING TOTAKE CARE OF THEPEOPLE AS MUCH ASTHEY PROMISED.

SO IHAVE A LOT OFCOMPASSION FOREVERYONE IN THATREGARD.LET TIME HEAL --THAT'S THE MESSAGEFROM SEVERAL ATTHIS FISH FRY ON THEFIRST NIGHT OF LENT...ON HOW THE CHURCHMOVES ON FROMHERE.NIKKI DEMENTRI,7EWN.