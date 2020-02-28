Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Thankful that I'm okay': Molson Coors employee recounts hiding during shooting

'Thankful that I'm okay': Molson Coors employee recounts hiding during shooting

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:40s - Published < > Embed
'Thankful that I'm okay': Molson Coors employee recounts hiding during shooting

'Thankful that I'm okay': Molson Coors employee recounts hiding during shooting

Little more than two days has passed since the mass shooting at Molson Coors, and employees who survived are taking the time to process the tragedy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Thankful that I'm okay': Molson Coors employee recounts hiding during shooting [Video]'Thankful that I'm okay': Molson Coors employee recounts hiding during shooting

Little more than two days has passed since the mass shooting at Molson Coors, and employees who survived are taking the time to process the tragedy.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:40Published

6-year-old writes sympathy cards for Molson Coors employees in wake of deadly shootings [Video]6-year-old writes sympathy cards for Molson Coors employees in wake of deadly shootings

In the wake of the Molson Coors shootings, a 6-year-old girl is on a mission to let each and every employee at the brewing company know that they are in our community's thoughts and prayers.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.