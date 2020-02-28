UWM student returns from South Korea, study abroad program ends early due to coronavirus 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:50s - Published UWM student returns from South Korea, study abroad program ends early due to coronavirus The spread of the coronavirus ended the UW-Milwaukee study abroad program in South Korea forcing students to return home.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Lori Lees Fisher RT @FOX9: University of Minnesota-Duluth student returns from South Korea after classes canceled due to coronavirus https://t.co/8Op4OQHxL2 9 hours ago FOX 9 University of Minnesota-Duluth student returns from South Korea after classes canceled due to coronavirus https://t.co/8Op4OQHxL2 9 hours ago