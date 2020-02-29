Man Who Requested 'Trial by Combat' in Court

What he told the judge at a hearing to determine his mental competency.



Recent related videos from verified sources Man who fatally stabbed girlfriend in court A Cape Coral man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death in a Cape Coral home had a pre-trial conference. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:17Published 1 day ago Man accused of robbing, shooting mother at credit union pleads not guilty in court William Cass Jackson, the man accused by police of shooting and robbing his mother at a Las Vegas credit union then barricading himself from officers last year, plead not guilty to all 30 charges.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:33Published 2 days ago