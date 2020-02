Project Hopes to Use an Old Method in a Novel Way to Control Feral Pigs

TRAPPING... EVEN SHOOTINGTHEM FROM HELICOPTERS.

NONEOF IT HAS PUT A SIGNIFICANTDENT IN OKLAHOMA'S FERAL HOGPROBLEM.

SO NOW... THERE'SA NEW APPROACH.

ONE USING ANOLD METHOD IN A NOVEL WAY.TWO WORKS FOR YOU PROBLEMSOLVER ERIN CONRAD EXPLAINS.AS A FULL MOON RISES OVERMARK HUSTER'S KAY COUNTYSOYBEAN FIELD... A PACK OFMARAUDERS EMERGES FROM THETREE LINE.

HARD TO SEE ATFIRST BUT AS MORE COMEOUT... YOU CAN TELL...THEY'RE PIGS.

BUT... NOTJUST ANY PIGS.

THESE AREFERAL HOGS."Probably about 15 years agothe feral hog problemfinally got up here." FERALHOGS MOVED UP THROUGHOKLAHOMA FROM TEXAS.... THEHIGHEST CONCENTRATIONS AREIN OKLAHOMA'S SOUTHEASTERNCOUNTIES.: they're a highlyreproductive animal...BREEDING AT JUST SIX MONTHSOLD... THEY CAN HAVE ATLEAST TWO LITTERS A YEAR.You could have one pregnantpig in year one okay, fiveyears from now throughnatural mortality), there'll be about 40, 45pigs.

Ok, ten years from nowthat's grown to about 600.But then here's the problemwe have in 20 years that'sup to 125,000!So their growth getsexponential so they'rerunning out of room andthey're moving." LEAVINGTRAILS OF DISTRUCTION INTHEIR WAKE.

MARK HUSTER'SFAMILY HAS FARMED THIS LANDJUST SOUTH OF THE KANSASSTATE LINE -- SINCE THE LANDRUN." We have wheat, corn,soybeans, milo, silage, hay.BUT SINCE FERAL HOGS STARTEDCHOWING DOWN ON HIS CASHCROPS... HE'S LOSING MONEY--Its probably in the lastfive years probably justcost me - just me- probablyprobably anywhere from$20,000 to $30,000 in damageto our crops."AND THAT'S JUST ONE FARM...STATEWIDE... THE COST OFFERAL PIG DAMAGE....IS HARDTO SWALLOW...: I think it's through theroof.

In the billions ofdollars.SCOTT ALLS WITH THE U-D-S-ASAYS DAMAGE ISN'T LIMITED TOFARMS. FERAL PIGS POLLUTETHE WATER.

BUT THAT'S NOTALL..They're really hurting ourturkey population in thelast three years here.

Weused to have a lot ofturkeys on us up here.Hundreds.

And uh very seldomdo you see turkeys now.They just eat their eggs."IT'S GOTTEN SO BAD INOKLAHOMA.THE U-S-D-A IS STARTING UP APILOT PROJECT IN FIVECOUNTIES ON THE FRINGE OFTHE FERAL HOGS RANGE.THE IDEA... TRAP AND KILLTHEM.We need to harvest 70% ofthem just to maintain apopulation.

So the goal isto get up in the 80 and 90percent range when then youcan start pushing 'em backdown." HITTING THAT GOAL INKAY COUNTY AND THE FOURCOUNTIES ALONG THE SOUTHWESTBORDER...: "If we kinda start on theedges and set a perimeterthen we can work our waysouth and east and try totackle it as a state."BUT FERAL HOGS ARE SMART...AND SKITTISH.

SO IT TAKESTIME TO ENTICE WHOLE GROUPSINTO THE TRAPS.WILDLIFE BIOLOGISTS HAVEDISCOVERED -- IF YOU DON'TGET THE WHOLE GROUP ATONCE... THE ONES THAT GETAWAY WON'T GO INSIDE A TRAPAGAIN.

BUT WITH PATIENCE...ENOUGH CAN BE TRAPPED ANDKILLED TO PUT A BIG DENT INTHE POPULATION.

AND FORHUSTER... THAT'S A GOODSTART."they're not going toeradicate by any means butat least control 'em."THIS PILOT PROJECT IS SETFOR THREE YEARS.

