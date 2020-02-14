Jackson County sheriff promotes first female captain 4 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:18s - Published Jackson County sheriff promotes first female captain The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is promoting its first female captain. Sgt. Ronda Montgomery is being promoted to captain. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Jackson County sheriff promotes first female captain KANSAS CITY AND THE CONCERNEDCLERGY COALITION.HISTORY IN THE JACKSON COUNTYSHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.SERGEANT RONDA MONTGOMERY ISBEING PROMOTED TO CAPTAIN THEBEST TO CAPTAIN.IT’S THE FIRST TIME THERE HASEVER BEEN A FEMALE CAPTAIN INTHE DEPARTMENT IN ITS 193-YEARHISTORY.SINCE 1994 SHE’S BEEN CREDITEDWITH SETTING UP THE DEPARTMENT’SFIRST FULL-TIME TRAFFIC UNIT ANDSUPERVISING THE COUNTY’S SEXOFFENDER REGISTRAT





