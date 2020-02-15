Global  

2902 Kanhaiya Kumar

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:41s
0
'Sedition law being misused for political gains': Ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar demands 'speedy trial'

In a surprise move, the Delhi government headed by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Breaking News: Delhi govt gives go-ahead to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar in sedition case

The Delhi government on Friday gave a nod to Delhi Police to prosecute former JNUSU president...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesDNAIndian Express



Tweets about this

ZakirNalayuck

Zakir Nalayak RT @RAC7R: Kejriwal was a hero for Leftists but as soon as he gave permission to continue proceedings in Sedition case against Kanhaiya Kum… 3 seconds ago

yyog3110

CovfefePlus RT @Ruchhan: Meet the @DelhiPolice lawyer who will try to get Kanhaiya Kumar convicted for sedition charges 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/OKZfvTRN1q 4 seconds ago

shahreyar_aftab

Shahreyar Aftab Khan So Arvind Kejriwal govt allowed prosecution of Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya in Sedition cas… https://t.co/kvYYvgH0qi 7 seconds ago

PandePaarth

Paarth Pande RT @sardesairajdeep: I would strongly urge Delhi govt to read case law on sedition. Granting sanction to prosecute a Kanhaiya Kumar for sed… 10 seconds ago

Adeel88425480

Adeel RT @ganeshmantra: Kanhaiya did not shout seditious slogans in JNU that night, sedition case on him is a farce one. @RahulKanwal on live TV… 11 seconds ago

sarfucr7

Surf-Raaz RT @waglenikhil: Just now @AAP spokesperson Ajoy Kumar made a stunning statement on @ndtv’s Big Fight. He said, if the objectionable speech… 12 seconds ago

abdulrafeklm

Faithful RT @PChidambaram_IN: Delhi Government is no less ill-informed than the central government in its understanding of sedition law. I strongl… 16 seconds ago

Parixit26

$(Pαгιχιτ)$ 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @ANI: JNU sedition matter: Prosecution Department of Delhi government has given its approval for a trial in the matter. Former JNU Stude… 23 seconds ago


Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case [Video]Delhi govt gives nod for Kanhaiya Kumar’s prosecution in 2016 sedition case

Delhi government has granted sanction to prosecute Left leader and former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar in the JNU sedition case on Friday. The permission comes nine days after Delhi chief minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published

Stones thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar convoy in Bihar [Video]Stones thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar convoy in Bihar

Stones thrown at Kanhaiya Kumar convoy in Bihar

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

