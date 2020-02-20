Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus fears impacting businesses in Mesa's Asian District

Coronavirus fears impacting businesses in Mesa's Asian District

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus fears impacting businesses in Mesa's Asian District

Coronavirus fears impacting businesses in Mesa's Asian District

Fear over the coronavirus is impacting businesses in Mesa's Asian District, a two-mile stretch on Dobson Road made of more than 70 Asian-themed restaurants, grocery stores and shops.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fox35orlando

FOX 35 Orlando CORONAVIRUS: People traveling through airports across the world, including at Orlando International Airport, are ta… https://t.co/Wnt6ryj1mW 2 days ago

BFLouisville

Business First RT @BFLouHaley: How is #coronavirus impacting Louisville businesses? Well, for starters, @PapaJohns has closed 50 franchised restaurants in… 3 days ago

BFLouHaley

Haley Cawthon How is #coronavirus impacting Louisville businesses? Well, for starters, @PapaJohns has closed 50 franchised restau… https://t.co/CHmvvQ73Ox 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Businesses work to dispel coronavirus fears [Video]Businesses work to dispel coronavirus fears

Outbreaks like the coronavirus can cause a lot of worry and even paranoia, whether among people with health concerns or those who shape global economic markets. Here in the Kansas City area,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published

Asian Restaurants In North Texas Feeling Impact Of Coronavirus Fears [Video]Asian Restaurants In North Texas Feeling Impact Of Coronavirus Fears

As the coronavirus death toll climbs above 2,000 in China, Asian businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say they're being impacted by the fear associated with this.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.