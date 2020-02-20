Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bracing For Local Outbreak

Bracing For Local Outbreak

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:39s - Published < > Embed
Bracing For Local Outbreak

Bracing For Local Outbreak

Solano County continues to be in the headlines after a resident tested positive for the first unknown-origin case of coronavirus and international travelers were quarantined in the county at Travis Air Force Base.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

South Korean ‘Cult’ At Center of Local COVID Outbreak


TIME - Published

Alarm in the holy land after visit by pilgrims with coronavirus

Israeli and Palestinian authorities sought to quell fears of a potential local outbreak of the...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BemaCcsf

CCSF-BEMA RT @nbcbayarea: Mayor London Breed has declared a local emergency in San Francisco, and officials with Santa Clara and Contra Costa countie… 3 days ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area Mayor London Breed has declared a local emergency in San Francisco, and officials with Santa Clara and Contra Costa… https://t.co/nBMpl4ppm1 3 days ago

bracing

Mrs W RT @AP: RT @APWestRegion A judge has temporarily halted a U.S. plan to send people infected with coronavirus to a California city for quara… 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The economic effect the Wuhan coronavirus is having on the U.S. [Video]The economic effect the Wuhan coronavirus is having on the U.S.

The economic effect the Wuhan coronavirus is having on the U.S.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:09Published

Medical facilities prepare for potential supplies shortage due to coronavirus [Video]Medical facilities prepare for potential supplies shortage due to coronavirus

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, local medical facilities are preparing for a decrease in supplies, especially those manufactured in China.

Credit: WMGTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.