US-Taliban ink peace deal today, Foreign secy rushes to Kabul | Oneindia News

US Taliban to ink landmark peace pact; India sends official envoy to signing ceremony; Foreign secretary rushes to Kabul; AAP seeks action against BJP leaders' hate speech; Tahir Hussain named in IB officer absconding; Kanhaiya Kumar & 9 others to face sedition trial; US postpones ASEAN summit amid Coronavirus outbreak and more news #Coronavirus #DelhiViolence #USTalibanPeaceDeal #USTaliban
NirvairNirbhau🇮🇳 RT @ahmedalifayyaz: 20 years after MEA Jaswant Singh & IB chief Ajit Doval got 176 IC-814 passengers released in exchange for Masood Azhar,… 9 seconds ago

Raylon Quadros 🇮🇳 RT @ashoswai: Under Manmohan Singh, India was a major player in Afghanistan, under Modi, it has reduced to be an ‘observer’. But, Indian me… 22 seconds ago

NEWS9 #BIGNEWS: #Indian envoy to #Qatar #PKumaran to attend signing of #US-#Taliban peace deal in #Doha today. https://t.co/3QNYUi4ZFS 47 seconds ago

Ash RT @BhittaniKhannnn: The Taliban (IEA) & US will sign the peace deal today after 18 years of a pointless war. #Pakistan & PM Imran Khan sta… 1 minute ago

Tahir hussain‏‎‎جاوید خان RT @syedKashaf95: United States set to sign peace deal with Taliban today, India to attend https://t.co/9M80JXz6NA 2 minutes ago

Waqas Chaudhary Today will be a historical day. #USA and #Taliban will be signing a peace deal in #Doha which will end a war that c… https://t.co/F4DWs8QS1K 3 minutes ago

Dharma Dr. @Swamy39 jee : US, Taliban set to sign historic peace deal today; Indian envoy to attend (DNA News) 🌟🌟 https://t.co/4u204EIjCl 3 minutes ago

Touqeer Haq RT @BilawalBugti007: After 18 years of war, thousands of lives lost, and hundreds of billions of dollars squandered. A peace agreement is b… 5 minutes ago


After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News [Video]After US-Taliban peace deal, will India engage diplomatically with Taliban? | Oneindia News

India plans to send its envoy to the signing of the US-Taliban peace deal on 29th February. The pact will pave the way for US to withdraw its troops from war-torn Afghanistan and end the 18-year long..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 10:57Published

Afghanistan: Fears political divide may thwart peace deal [Video]Afghanistan: Fears political divide may thwart peace deal

Despite recent reduction in violence, political divisions in Kabul may pose a challenge to ending the war against the Taliban.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:02Published

