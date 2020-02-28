Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:20s - Published Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy Dealing a significant blow to a signature Trump administration immigration policy, a federal appeals court ruled Friday that the government can no longer make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through the U.S. immigration courts.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Court blocks Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy An appeals court in California blocked a controversial policy that has required more than 60,000...

CBS News - Published 14 hours ago



Federal Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against a central pillar of the Trump administration’s...

NYTimes.com - Published 14 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this