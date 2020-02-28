Global  

Court temporarily halts Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Court temporarily halts Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Dealing a significant blow to a signature Trump administration immigration policy, a federal appeals court ruled Friday that the government can no longer make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through the U.S. immigration courts.
