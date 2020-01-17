Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lakewood senior shares her story after she was scammed out of $27,000

Lakewood senior shares her story after she was scammed out of $27,000

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 06:29s - Published < > Embed
Lakewood senior shares her story after she was scammed out of $27,000

Lakewood senior shares her story after she was scammed out of $27,000

Each and every week, strangers call a countless number of Colorado seniors pretending to be their friend to try and convince them they've won cars, millions of dollars in cash and extravagant trips.

The try to extort them and convince them to send these scammers money.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BBBDenver

BBB serving Greater Denver and Central Colorado RT @StopFraudCo: @DenverChannel: #Lakewood senior shares her story after she was #scammed out of $27,000. Older adults and #retirees are of… 1 day ago

Ripoff_Scams

Ripoff Scams Lakewood senior shares her story after she was scammed out of $27,000  The Denver Channelhttps://www.thedenverchann… https://t.co/k28S0HRLj1 2 days ago

StopFraudCo

Stop Fraud Colorado @DenverChannel: #Lakewood senior shares her story after she was #scammed out of $27,000. Older adults and #retirees… https://t.co/PltM15uzmI 2 days ago

iGloobe_info

iGloobe.info #cybercrime : https://t.co/dPEUeTbVzA Lakewood senior shares her story after she was scammed out of $27,000 - The Denver Channel 3 days ago

FinancialFN

Financial Fraud News Colorado senior shares her story after she was scammed out of $27,000 https://t.co/xgsqOfEXya 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lakewood man shares colorectal cancer story as lawmakers consider bill [Video]Lakewood man shares colorectal cancer story as lawmakers consider bill

Colorado lawmakers are considering a bill to lower the age of colorectal cancer screenings are covered by insurance to hopefully save lives.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.