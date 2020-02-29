Where to vote early to avoid long lines at the polls 59 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:01s - Published Where to vote early to avoid long lines at the polls Where to vote early to avoid long lines at the polls 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Matt Boone Want to avoid the lines on election day? 5 voting centers are going to be open tomorrow through Tuesday. https://t.co/L4ARamErTo 1 hour ago Charles Waldie Jr RT @DanPatrick: Last chance to vote early! Avoid the long lines on Election Day and head to the polls TODAY to cast your vote. https://t.co… 13 hours ago S.H.M. RT @BrettBusby: This is the last day to vote early, and I ask for your vote for Supreme Court, Place 8! With your help, I will continue ser… 17 hours ago Justice Brett Busby This is the last day to vote early, and I ask for your vote for Supreme Court, Place 8! With your help, I will cont… https://t.co/0saY2wpJAw 17 hours ago Dan Patrick Last chance to vote early! Avoid the long lines on Election Day and head to the polls TODAY to cast your vote.… https://t.co/VWCtu3xXRm 20 hours ago Kevin Martinez RT @SupDavePine: Vote early and avoid the lines! Voters @Sanmateoco can visit any vote center now through Election Day, March 3. You can ev… 2 days ago Texas Rising Early voting ends tomorrow! To avoid long lines at the polls go to https://t.co/0zYRVL5qSg to see where you can vote early 2 days ago