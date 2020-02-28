Turkey blocks social media access for 16 hours after Syria airstrike | The Cube 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:03s - Published Turkey blocks social media access for 16 hours after Syria airstrike | The Cube Turkey blocked access to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram after an airstrike killed at least 33 of its troops in Idlib, according to internet monitoring groups.View on euronews

