Indian foreign secretary rushes to Kabul ahead of US-Taliban peace pact| Oneindia News

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla rushed to Kabul a day ahead of the landmark US-Taliban peace pact signing in Qatar's Doha on 29th February.

Foreign Secy Shringla met with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and told him that India stands with Afghanistan for “strengthening national unity, territorial integrity, democracy, plurality and prosperity” in the country.

The visit was aimed at reviewing ties with Afghanistan and to how strong the Ashraf Ghani govt will be after the rise of Taliban.