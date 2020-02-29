Father, daughter sentenced in Clearcreek abuse, kidnapping case 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:19s - Published Father, daughter sentenced in Clearcreek abuse, kidnapping case Lindsey and Bryan Parker, the father-daughter duo charged last year in connection to a bizarre Clearcreek Township kidnapping case, were sentenced this afternoon in Warren County court. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this City of Two Rivers Father, daughter sentenced in Clearcreek abuse, kidnapping case https://t.co/9IgYOam2nS via @YouTube 15 hours ago WCPO 9 The victim of a brutal assault was only able to escape by breaking into an ambulance parked next door and driving o… https://t.co/fktQNL9ev6 1 day ago FOX19 NOW CLEARCREEK TORTURE: This story has too many twists and turns to count — and it's not over yet. https://t.co/o4BSjBaSHt 2 days ago WCPO 9 Father and daughter sentenced for torturing man, keeping him in dog cage in Clearcreek kidnapping case. https://t.co/4VYlhxULHi 2 days ago