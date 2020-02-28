Local party leaders take stock of situation post violence in north-east Delhi

Chris Rosselot Who are the local leaders of the Democratic party that will build a broad base coalition and take the leadership reins of a fractured party? 1 week ago

Chandra_Swami @ArvindKejriwal Any answers for this. This is your local leader Tahir Hussain whose goons were involved. Don't she… https://t.co/z2hW2wKVl3 3 days ago