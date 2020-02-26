Kim and Herbert lead going into the final round of the New Zealand Open

SHOWS: ARROWTOWN, NEW ZEALAND (FEBRUARY 29, 2020) (ASIAN TOUR MEDIA - MAXIMUM USE OF TWO MINUTES.

LUCAS HERBERT CHIPS IN FROM JUST OFF THE GREEN FOR A BIRDIE 2.

HERBERT BIRDIES THE 17TH 3.

HERBERT FINISHED HIS ROUND 4.

JOOHYUNG KIM BIRDIES THE 11TH 5.

JOOHYUNG KIM'S 2ND AT THE 14TH GOES CLOSE 6.

JOOHYUNG KIM BIRDIES THE 18TH 7.

BRAD KENNEDY'S 3RD AT THE 17TH SETS UP BIRDIE 8.

CHAN KIM BIRDIES THE 12TH STORY: Australia's Lucas Herbert fired a round of 65 at the New Zealand Open on Saturday (February 29) to take a share of the lead with South Korean teenager Joohyung Kim.

Herbert finished his round strongly with three birdies in his final five holes to take a share of the lead on 15 under par going into Sunday's final round.

Australia's Brad Kennedy lies two shots further back in third place while Chan Kim of the U.S. and Australia's Nick Flanagan lie fourth on 12 under par.

(Production: Andy Ragg)