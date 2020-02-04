Global  

Migrants head for Greece after Turkey says it can no longer hold them

Turkey said it could no longer hold migrants after 33 of its soldiers were killed in a Syrian government airstrike in Idlib.

Turkish media says several hundred migrants walking towards Greek border

A group of migrants is walking in northwest Turkey toward its border with Greece, the Demiroren news...
Greek police deployed at border with Turkey to prevent migrants

Greek police reinforcements were deployed to the country's border checkpoints with Turkey on Friday...
Greece plans to build sea barrier to keep migrants out [Video]Greece plans to build sea barrier to keep migrants out

LESBOS, GREECE — Greece wants to put up a sea barrier to stop boatloads of refugees and asylum-seekers from reaching its islands. According to the BBC, migrants fleeing persecution and violence in..

