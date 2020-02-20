Give it A Minute, Ep 4 10 Smart Habits To Become More Positive In 2020

b⁷🧸ᵉˣᵃᵐˢ RT @JIMIN_875: the first thing i learnt from stanning BTS was not to give up!!! not till the last minute so be smart stream smart!! 1 day ago

IN BTS⁷ LOCKDOWN//HOBIUARY// the first thing i learnt from stanning BTS was not to give up!!! not till the last minute so be smart stream smart!! 1 day ago

Jenny Sampson @Amy_Siskind If Pence is smart he stands aside at every presser and lets the Drs take control/answer questions. We… https://t.co/XCxEnzlIi0 2 days ago

Chris Mack’s Tie @v_sinayad @DjPriddy Sadly man.. that’s why I tell people to work smart and not too hard because these jobs don’t g… https://t.co/kXPY2RTno8 3 days ago

Quanty Tang @hk_commoner @SolomonYue Can't give up before tryg our very best to the last minute! Always hope for the best (w/ s… https://t.co/JjUEPqcDqP 3 days ago

Quanty Tang @SolomonYue Exactly! Cannot give up before trying our very best to the last minute!! Alway hope for the best (with… https://t.co/tXrWBqmhpt 3 days ago

Joe Janitz @NavyVet_Mike Wait a minute , trump can't use a map , neither does anyone in his administration , so who helped him… https://t.co/0xRHA5G2Ze 3 days ago