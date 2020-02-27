Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Philip Rutnam > Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel

Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel

Home Office Permanent Secretary resigns with stinging attack on Priti Patel

Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit and launched a blistering attack on Home Secretary Priti Patel.

He said he had been the target of a “vicious and orchestrated briefing campaign” which he accused Ms Patel of orchestrating.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Home Office permanent secretary quits, announcing he will sue government amid row over Priti Patel bullying claims

The most senior civil servant at the Home Office Sir Philip Rutnam has quit the department amid a row...
Independent - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald


Patel’s top civil servant quits with stinging attack on Home Secretary

Sir Philip Rutnam, the top civil servant at the Home Office, has quit his post and launched a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NORBET

NORBET REVEALED: Battle of Priti Patel vs Home Office staff spiralled after 'she ordered permanent secretary Sir Philip Ru… https://t.co/pynNZbUa9l 8 seconds ago

Anna231A

Dr Anne #LabourSocialist RT @paullewismoney: Astonishing resignation speech by Philip Rutnam the permanent secretary at the Home Office condemning Home Secretary Pr… 11 seconds ago

Sunpoches

Free at Last RT @bbclaurak: 2. Shona Dunn, the Second Permanent Secretary at Home Office responsible for borders, immigration and citizenship, will beco… 21 seconds ago

SparkyInTheUK

The Sparkster RT @SirBasilBrush: So. Farewell then Sir Philip Rutnam Home Office Permanent Secretary Not so permanent After all x #philiprutnam 28 seconds ago

PauljePaul

Paul E Johnson RT @JuliaHB1: THE LEFT: The Home Office is institutionally racist and targeted black people in the Windrush scandal. ALSO THE LEFT: It’s o… 39 seconds ago

TerenceKnott1

Terence Phayre Knott Distortions abound as The Permanent Secretary to the Home Office resigns and sues for Constructive Dismissal. https://t.co/NP3bZpSMpg 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dominic Cummings Is Going Nowhere | Commons People Podcast [Video]Dominic Cummings Is Going Nowhere | Commons People Podcast

Priti Patel’s former special adviser James Starkie joins the team to give his verdict on the explosive briefing war engulfing the home secretary and her officials. The former Vote Leave ally of..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 40:09Published

Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Time In Politics [Video]Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Time In Politics

Priti Patel has seen a meteoric rise within the government since becoming an MP in 2010. However, the home secretary has also packed in numerous controversies in that time in relation to her views,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.