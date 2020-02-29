Global  

Bizarre! Annual wife carrying contest takes place in the UK

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:20s
Couples from across the country took part in the 13th UK Wife Carrying Race in Dorking, Surrey this morning (February 29th).
Couples from across the country took part in the 13th UK Wife Carrying Race in Dorking, Surrey this morning (February 29th).

According to the rules of the competition, "wives" can be male or female but must weigh at least 50 kg and there are penalties for dropping your partner.

Organisers suggested the activity of wife-carrying began in June 793 AD and the sport was first introduced in Sonkajärvi, Finland.

The winner of the UK Wife Carrying Race wins a barrel of local ale (worth £150).




