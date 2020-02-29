IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:42s - Published IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top Seamer Kyle Jamieson took five for 45 as New Zealand dismissed India for 242 after tea on day one of the second and final Test on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch before consolidating their advantage by reaching the close of play on 63 without loss. For India, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Hanuma Vihari scored half-centuries. 0

