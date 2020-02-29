Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top

IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:42s - Published < > Embed
IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top

IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top

Seamer Kyle Jamieson took five for 45 as New Zealand dismissed India for 242 after tea on day one of the second and final Test on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch before consolidating their advantage by reaching the close of play on 63 without loss.

For India, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Hanuma Vihari scored half-centuries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mycricketae

MyCricket NZL vs IND: Kiwi openers stand tall after Jamieson’s five-for on Day 1 #indvsnzl #nzlvsind #testcricket #test… https://t.co/8ti7T4bcbT 4 hours ago

MuhammedRiaz54

Muhammed Diaz New Zealand openers lay solid platform after Jamieson five-for restricts India https://t.co/HQGp1GuoDJ COME ON NZ W… https://t.co/gk4tx4bn0X 4 hours ago

CricHighVidz

CricHighlightsVidz Watch the highlights of New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 1 New Zealand openers build solid platform after Kyle Ja… https://t.co/vHUlHSQqmZ 5 hours ago

sports_news71

SportsNews71.com New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kyle Jamieson, Openers Help New Zealand Dominate India On Day 1 https://t.co/xMRu3INgg1 5 hours ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @HTSportsNews: #INDvsNZ 2nd Test Day 1 report | Kyle Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top @BLACKCAPS @BCCI https://t.co/heuXQcLhvI 5 hours ago

tee_peters27

Terrance Peters 🇹🇹🇹🇹 ⚜️⚜️ New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Kyle Jamieson, Openers Help New Zealand Dominate India On Day 1… https://t.co/es2bvvfw7t 5 hours ago

Onmanorama

Onmanorama #NZvIND | Christchurch Test: Jamieson, openers make it New Zealand's day | https://t.co/gTvj51ljSK 6 hours ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #INDvsNZ 2nd Test Day 1 report | Kyle Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top @BLACKCAPS @BCCI https://t.co/heuXQcLhvI 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.