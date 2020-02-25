Little girl sweetly reads with her giant Newfoundland dog

Sierra is a very lucky little girl.

She has a huge loving and patient friend who will listen to her read anytime she wants.

Today, Sierra is trying to show her big pup how funny the book is that she is reading.

Samson seems to be above the humor.

However, when she asks him to respond to let her know if he likes the book or not, he seems to respond yes!

What a sweet boy!