Heroic firefighter releases bear cubs trapped inside a dumpster
HERE IS SOMETHING YOU DONT SEE OFTEN: The Crew at Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District Station 39 (4000 Joy Lake Rd) were awoken to the sound of a tipped over garbage bin.

When daylight came, an agitated momma bear could be seen watching over the bin.

With the help of our firefighters, watch who escaped.

With Truckee Meadows Firefighter/Paramedic Ed Martin seen here, Captain Michael Trevino behind the camera, and Engineer Patrick Walsh who deterred mother bear.

Video Credit Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District
