Watch: Youth clicks selfie with PM Modi on stage in Prayagraj

A youth clicked selfie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj.

The visually-challenged youth had received a smartphone under the ADIP scheme and he took the opportunity to grab a selfie with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi was in UP’s Prayagraj to attend Samajik Adhikarita Shivir program.